    New Uly Dala Anyzdary comic series released in Kazakh capital

    28 September 2021, 17:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Nursultan Nazarbayev Fund made a presentation of the new Uly Dala Anyzdary (Fairytales of the Great Steppe) comic series, Kazinform reports.

    The Uly Dala Anyzdary (Fairytales of the Great Steppe) includes Yenlik-Kebek, Yestai-Korlan, Kozy Korpesh-Bayan Sulu, Zhumbaktas, Aisha Bibi, Shaitankol, Balkhash pieces of oral folk arts.

    Photos based on the comic series were also on display.

    «The project is a part of the tasks outlined in the Elbasy’s Article «Seven Facets of the Great Steppe». Its aim is to show the growing generation the Kazakh folklore literature through modern methods,» director of the Fund’s state language development centre Azat Shauyeev said.

    As stated there the comic series are in translated into 3 languages.

    In the future it is planned to release series themed the Uly Dala Khandary (The Khans of the Great Steppe), and Uly Dalanyn Arulary.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan Culture Mass media Rukhani Janghyru First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
