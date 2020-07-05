Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New tourist zone to open in Baku

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
5 July 2020, 12:48
BAKU. KAZINFORM The Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan intends to cooperate with the State Tourism Agency and Baku Maintenance Service LLC to turn Baku's Balakhani village into a new tourist zone, Trend reports citing the Agency.

Chairman of the Board of the Agency Orkhan Mammadov, Director of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev and director of Baku Maintenance Service LLC Binnatali Gasimov got acquainted with the improvement work carried out in Balakhani on July 3, the tourist opportunities of the village. They also discussed upcoming measures in the framework of cooperation, Trend reports.

The State Tourism Agency will provide the necessary support for the creation of the center, and the Small and Medium Business Development Agency will promote the creation of new business entities for providing services and trade, and implementing business initiatives in this field.

Baku Maintenance Service LLC will expand improvement measures in this village.

As a tourist attraction, Balakhani village will serve both for local and foreign tourists. This will create additional opportunities for local residents.

Balakhani village is rich in historical and cultural monuments. The village has also opportunities for developing the entrepreneurship. It is possible to create about 100 small job places in the village.

It is also proposed to develop a concept paper in order to effectively organize activities to turn Balakhani into a touristic zone.


