    New terminal of local airport to be built in Atyrau

    16 June 2023, 16:15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – New terminal of the local airport is to be constructed in Atyrau, akim (governor) of Atyrau region Serik Shapkenov revealed Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing a press briefing at the Central Communications Service, governor Shapkenov said there are plans to build a new sophisticated terminal for large passenger flow. The existing terminal does not meet the current demand.

    According to Shapkenov, the talks with potential investors are underway.

    A land plot for the construction of a new terminal has been allotted.

    «The start of the construction process depends on when the negotiations will end,» he added.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Atyrau region
