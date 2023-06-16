Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

New terminal of local airport to be built in Atyrau

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
16 June 2023, 16:15
New terminal of local airport to be built in Atyrau

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – New terminal of the local airport is to be constructed in Atyrau, akim (governor) of Atyrau region Serik Shapkenov revealed Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing a press briefing at the Central Communications Service, governor Shapkenov said there are plans to build a new sophisticated terminal for large passenger flow. The existing terminal does not meet the current demand.

According to Shapkenov, the talks with potential investors are underway.

A land plot for the construction of a new terminal has been allotted.

«The start of the construction process depends on when the negotiations will end,» he added.


Atyrau region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 26. Today's Birthdays
June 26. Today's Birthdays
Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai
2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai
Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan
Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan
Hajj underway as millions of pilgrims arrive in Makkah
Hajj underway as millions of pilgrims arrive in Makkah
Sholpan Karinova relieved of her duties as 1st Vice Minister of Enlightenment
Sholpan Karinova relieved of her duties as 1st Vice Minister of Enlightenment