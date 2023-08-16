New terminal of Almaty airport set to be opened next summer

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Major works on the construction of a new terminal of the international airport of Almaty are complete by more than 65%, TAV Airports Holding President Serkan Kaptan said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The pace of construction is accelerating. The overpass of the existing terminal is to be opened before September 1 this year. A new terminal is to be opened before the deadline in the early summer of 2024,» said the press service of Almaty’s administration office.

The area of the new international passenger terminal is to stand at 53,500 sq.m. Following its commissioning, the Almaty airport’s capacity is to rise to up to 14 million people per year.

Last year, the airport in Almaty handled 7.2 million passengers despite its designed capacity of 2.7 million people. This year, the airport is to expect rise in passenger traffic to up to 9 million people.

With the opening of the new terminal the old one is set to undergo modernization.

Notably, the large-scale project on expansion of the International Airport of Almaty includes construction of new passenger terminal and general aviation buildings, as well as reconstruction of the overpass, runways, and the airport area.