    New technologies offer opportunities for mass media – Askar Umarov

    11 November 2020, 16:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – New technologies not only pose challenge, but also offer opportunities for mass media, said Chairman of JSC INA Kazinform Askar Umarov at the Astana Media Week 2020 Wednesday, Kazinform reports.

    While opening one of the panel sessions within the Astana Media Week 2020, Mr. Umarov reminded that not so long ago mass media used only one platform in their work, either radio or television or newspaper format. But, with the development of Internet, mass media have to keep up and use a host of platforms not to lose readership and viewers.

    According to the expert, the world of news is changing technologically and changing quite rapidly.

    «We see that every five years bring something new and nowadays new technologies not only pose challenge, but also offer opportunities to increase audience and convey information to the target audience,»Askar Umarov stressed.

    According to him, today we see how traditional mass media – newspapers, television and radio – switch to multifunctional platforms.

    Earlier it was reported that the Astana Media Week 2020 had kicked off in the Kazakh capital today. It is an annual event organized by the Ministry of Information and Social Development.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

