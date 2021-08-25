Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New table tennis center under construction in Shymkent

Kudrenok Tatyana
25 August 2021, 19:37
SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM – Construction of a table tennis center has started in Shymkent, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

The new table tennis center will be located in the territory of the Central Stadium named after Khadzhimukan Munaitpassov.

The top-ranked Kazakhstani table tennis players will get a chance to hone their skills at the brand new table tennis center when the facility will be put into service. The new venue is scheduled to host table tennis tournaments and training sessions as well.

The new table tennis center is likely to be commissioned by yearend in December 2021.

It bears to remind that Shymkent-based table tennis players earned medals at the Kazakhstan Table Tennis Championship in Karaganda city, the Youth Sports Games in Karaganda city and other tournaments this year.


