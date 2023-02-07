Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

New sugar plant to be built in Zhambyl region

7 February 2023, 13:57
New sugar plant to be built in Zhambyl region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin shared the government’s plan to build a new sugar plant in Shu town, Zhambyl region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, the issue of the sugar plant construction has long been discussed. The plant will be built in Shu together with the Turkich company Konya. «The program of sugar industry development will enable us to ramp up sugar production up to 270,000 tonnes until 2025,» said Zhumangarin.

Earlier, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov promised that Kazakhstan will not face sugar deficit this year.


Related news
Oil exports via CPC to resume Feb 23 – Energy Ministry
February 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Bad weather shuts down roads in 3 regions of Kazakhstan
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan to expand gas pipeline system transfer capacity
Kazakhstan to allocate 413,000 tons of fuel for spring planting in 2023
Crop acreage in Kazakhstan to exceed 23 mln ha in 2023
Oil exports via CPC to resume Feb 23 – Energy Ministry
90 more tested positive for COVID last day
Kazakhstani Rybakina to play vs World No.6 in Dubai
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan drops out of singles tennis tournament in Dubai
Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan victorious in Monterrey Challenger 2023 qualifying final
News Partner
Popular
1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022

News