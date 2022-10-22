22 October 2022, 17:49

New stadium opens in Akmola region ahead of Republic Day

SANDYKTAU. KAZINFORM – The Urozhai stadium was commissioned in the village of Balashkino, Sandyktau district, Akmola region, ahead of the Republic Day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The stadium was constructed under the project Auyl – El besigi. Sports facilities in the village of Madeniyet, Burabay district, and Zhaksy village, Zhaksy district, are under construction as well as the stadium in Shortandy village is being overhauled under the same project.

According to the regional administration, over the past three years seven sports and health centers have been opened in the district. This year, the construction of a sports facility in the village of Shuiskoye, Atbasar district, was completed at the expense of private investment.

The construction of a sports and health center nears completion in the city of Yereimentau. Such centers are to be built in the cities of Kosshy, Yessil, villages of Rodina, Tselinograd district, and Korgalzhyn village, Korgalzhyn district before 2025.

Funds were allocated to carry out major maintenance of sports facilities and installation of 42 sports grounds in 10 districts.