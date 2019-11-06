Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Turkestan region

New sports complex unveiled in Turkestan region

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
6 November 2019, 19:28
New sports complex unveiled in Turkestan region

LENGER. KAZINFORM – Governor of Turkestan region Umirzak Shukeyev has participated in the unveiling ceremony of a new modernly equipped sports and fitness complex in the town of Lenger, Kazinform reports.

Governor Shukeyev noted that the new complex was mainly built to develop mass sports in the region. The complex was constructed within the framework of the public and private partnership program.

photo

«A lot of new sports facilities in the region are built within the framework of the public and private partnership program. Thanks to this the sports infrastructure of [Turkestan] region is developing. Athletes, champions set example for the upcoming generation. We must create more opportunities for our youth to go in for sports,» governor Shukeyev said at the unveiling ceremony.

It should be noted that over 1,400 young people and teenagers will be able to play football, volleyball, basketball, table tennis, box and wrestle under the roof of the new sports facility.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

Sport   Regions   Turkestan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes