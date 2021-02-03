Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New sports complex to host Nur-Sultan Athletics Championship

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
3 February 2021, 16:42
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nur-Sultan Open 2021 Athletics Championship will be held on February 12-13 in the capital city of Kazakhstan, the official website of the city administration reports.

The championship will take place at QAZAQSTAN sports complex. It will be the first event held at this new sports complex. It opened its doors last November. The complex complies with all international requirements and is certified by World Athletics.

Above 100 athletes from the countrywide are expected to vie for top honors in the championship ahead.


