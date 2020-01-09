New solar power plant commissioned in Karaganda region

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A new 'green' project is implemented in the village of Kengir near Zhezkazgan, Karaganda region. The fourth solar power plant in the region with a capacity of 10 MW was commissioned in December last year. 29436 solar panels have been installed on an area of ​​20 hectares. The panels are capable of producing 14 million kW/h per year, Kazinform reports.

During a working trip to Zhezkazgan Zhenis Kassymbek , Akim of the region, has visited the solar power station.

It should be noted that the first three solar power plants were installed in Saran town and villages of Gulshat and Agadir. The largest of them is Saranskaya solar power plant with a capacity of 100 MW. In total, more than KZT60 billion of private investment has been invested in the construction of the solar stations in the Karaganda region.

The new solar station in Kengir operates is computer-managed. The facility was constructed thanks to private investment. The generated electrical power will be distributed in the networks of «Zhezkazgan Distribution Electric Grid Company» JSC.