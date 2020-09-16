Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New solar cycle has begun, NASA announces

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
16 September 2020, 19:18
WASHINGTON DC. KAZINFORM Solar Cycle 25, a new phase in the polarity of the Sun that will determine changes in space weather and will last the next 11 years, has begun and is predicted to be as calm as the last, the United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) reported on Tuesday.

The new solar cycle began in December, but it was not until Tuesday that experts from NASA and the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) confirmed it in a presentation in which they analyzed its consequences for Earth and for astronauts in space, EFE-EPA reports.

World News   Science and research  
