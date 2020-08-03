Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    New Сhairman of Committee for Youth and Family Affairs appointed

    3 August 2020, 11:29

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Shakhmardan Baimanov has been named new Chairman of the Committee for Youth and Family Affairs under the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Prime Minister.

    Baimanov was born in 1984 in the city of Kyzylorda. He graduated from the Korkyt Ata Kyzylorda State University in 2005 and the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Kazakhstan in 2012.

    Baimanov started his career in 2005 as an assistant to the Rector of the Korkyt Ata Kyzylorda State University. He was responsible for youth affairs.

    Between 2007 and 2008, he acted as the executive director of the Youth Initiative Development Center Association in Kyzylorda region.

    He used to act as the chairman of the Zhas Otan youth section of the Nur Otan Party, and the acting deputy mayor and deputy mayor of the city of Kyzylorda.

    Since 2019, Baimanov has served as the deputy chairman of the Committee for Youth and Family Affairs under the Ministry of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Ombudsman for socially vulnerable groups under Kazakh President appointed
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
    4 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    5 14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously