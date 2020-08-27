New school for 900 kids opens doors in Petropavlovsk

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – A new school for 900 schoolchildren has been commissioned in Zhas Orken micro-district in the city of Petropavlovsk, Kazinform reports.

Governor of the region Kumar Aksakalov commended the spacious and comfortable classrooms for students and teachers during his visit to the newly opened school. «All conditions for academic process are in place,» he said proudly.

He also revealed that a school for 300 schoolchildren will open doors this year in Beskol regional center. One more school will be opened in Ualikhanov Street in Petropavlovsk city by yearend, he added.

The number of Grade 1 students in the region is constantly growing. 7,700 schoolchildren began attending school in 2018, compared to 8,500 last year. This year will see 9,000 Grade 1 students begin their studies in the region.