Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

New S. Korean relief team to depart for Turkey with more aid materials

16 February 2023, 16:13
New S. Korean relief team to depart for Turkey with more aid materials

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea plans to send a new relief team, including 10 medical workers, to Turkey on Thursday along with 55 tons of aid materials, Yonhap reports.

The decision to send the 21-member squad was made at an interagency meeting on Wednesday on ways to help the country struggling to deal with the aftermath of the devastating 7.8 magnitude quake, according to the foreign ministry.

The team is scheduled to depart for the city of Adana later in the day via a military transport aircraft from Incheon International Airport. Its members include those from the National Medical Center and the Korea Foundation for International Healthcare.

The government plans to mobilize two military transport aircraft and a commercial flight for delivery of such additional relief materials as tents and blankets.

Last week, South Korea sent 118 members of the Korea Disaster Relief Team, mostly for search and rescue operations, to the city of Antakya, having offered US$5 million in emergency humanitarian assistance. Having saved eight survivors, they are faced with poor working conditions and deteriorating security situations in the area.

The existing team is to move to Adana before heading back home this week.

On Monday, President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered the government to mobilize all available resources for Turkey's emergency relief and reconstruction efforts.

Photo: en.yna.co.kr

Related news
Kyrgyzstan to receive Mi-8 rescue helicopter this autumn
Теги:
Read also
Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2023 to begin March 22
5.7M quake hits Tajikistan
Japan remains 2nd worst in int'l ranking for women in workforce
Greek gov't announces railway safety measures after deadly train accident
3 dead, 5 seriously injured in truck crash in S Korea
World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January
2 killed, 16 injured after train derails near Egypt's capital
News Partner
Popular
1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
4 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January
5 New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9

News