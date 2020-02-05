Go to the main site
    New Rukhani Janghyru 2020 program represented in Akorda

    5 February 2020, 13:49

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today Akorda has held a meeting of the commission on Rukhani Janghyru program, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    During the session Dauren Abayev, Minister of Information and Social Development, presented the attendees a new plan for implementing the 2020 program.

    According to his words, the new program was approved by the State Secretary. It includes 122 sections.

    The minister added that in the new plan is focused on the implementation of three main aspects including personal development, national identity and international positioning, as well as the evolvement of the state, civil society and local community.

    Mr. Abayev added that the ministry is working out a brand book for the Rukhani Janghyru program. It is planned to be completed by the first quarter of the current year.

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Akorda presidential residence Rukhani Janghyru
