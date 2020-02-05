Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

New Rukhani Janghyru 2020 program represented in Akorda

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
5 February 2020, 13:49
New Rukhani Janghyru 2020 program represented in Akorda

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today Akorda has held a meeting of the commission on Rukhani Janghyru program, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the session Dauren Abayev, Minister of Information and Social Development, presented the attendees a new plan for implementing the 2020 program.

photo

According to his words, the new program was approved by the State Secretary. It includes 122 sections.

The minister added that in the new plan is focused on the implementation of three main aspects including personal development, national identity and international positioning, as well as the evolvement of the state, civil society and local community.

Mr. Abayev added that the ministry is working out a brand book for the Rukhani Janghyru program. It is planned to be completed by the first quarter of the current year.

photo


Akorda presidential residence   Rukhani Janghyru  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan