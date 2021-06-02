Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New route to link Almaty and Samarkand

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
2 June 2021, 11:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM New regular flights will connect Almaty and Samarkand cities starting from this June, the Telegram Channel of the Infrastructure Development and Industry Ministry of Kazakhstan reads.

The flights will be performed 4 times a week by Air Astana (on 3rd and 7th days) and Uzbekistan Airways (on 2nd and 6th days). The new route is expected to boost trade and economic, cultural and tourist ties between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Another destination was added this March to make people travel between Aktau and Urgench. The flights are performed by SCAT and Uzbekistan Airways carriers.

Currently there are 24 regular flights en route Nur-Sultan-Tashkent, Almaty-Tashkent, Aktau-Urgench cities.

All passengers should strictly observe sanitary and epidemiological rules on board.


Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan    Transport   Tourism  
