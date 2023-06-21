Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New roadmap for volunteer movement development needed, says President

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
21 June 2023, 12:45
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan needs to shape a new paradigm of development based on the principles of responsible citizenhood and patriotism, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the International Volunteers Forum in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his remarks at the forum, President Tokayev revealed Kazakhstan goes to great lengths to facilitate the development of volunteer movement countrywide, including through a special roadmap for 2021-2023.

According to the Head of State, it is crucial to develop a new roadmap for the development of volunteer movement to set crystal-clear strategic vision.

«The new document will give momentum to the volunteer movement and determine its development for the years to come,» the President added.

The International Volunteer Forum started in the Kazakh capital on June 20. Attending the forum are 140 volunteers from 34 countries and 50 foreign speakers. The forum also brought together volunteers from all corners of Kazakhstan, 400 participants in total.


President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan   Year of Volunteer  
