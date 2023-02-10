New Resident Representative appointed at UNDP in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Katarzyna Wawiernia has been appointed UNDP Resident Representative in the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the official website of the UNDP in Kazakhstan.

Ms. Wawiernia brings more than 25 years of experience in management, finance and development in the UN system as well as in the non-governmental and private sectors. For the past four years, she has served as UNDP Resident Representative in Sao Tome and Principe. She also held the position of Resident Coordinator in Sao Tome and Principe for one and a half years.

Prior to this appointment, Ms Wawiernia was UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Malawi (2013-2018). From 2008-2013, she served as UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Guinea-Bissau. From 2005 to 2008, Ms. Wawiernia was responsible for capacity building and procurement at UNDP Angola.

Prior to that, Ms Wawiernia worked for five years as a microfinance advisor in the non-governmental sector in South Africa and Mozambique, where she managed income-generating programmes for refugees. She started her career in the corporate sector in Poland in 1996.

Ms Wawiernia holds a master’s degree in Banking and Finance from the Warsaw School of Economics (Poland) and a Postgraduate Certificate in International Development (specialising in Conflict, Security and Development) from the University of Birmingham (United Kingdom).

Guided by the Sustainable Development Goals, UNDP supports Kazakhstan in realizing its national development priorities. The UNDP Country programme is aimed at sustaining Kazakhstan’s growth trajectory by diversifying the economy, modernizing institutions, reducing inequalities, and sustainably managing natural resources.