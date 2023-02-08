Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

New research reveals global dangers of glacial flooding

8 February 2023, 08:20
New research reveals global dangers of glacial flooding

WELLINGTON. KAZINFORM As rising temperatures shrink glaciers, meltwater can collect to form lakes nearby which could put about 15 million people in high mountains at risk of glacial lake outburst floods, according to a study on Wednesday.

These lakes are a significant natural hazard for people living downstream because outburst floods can occur suddenly with the failure of a natural dam, said a new research published in Nature by New Zealand and international researchers, Xinhua reports.

The study has found that those living in High Mountains Asia and the Andes are the most exposed to this danger, and the areas with dense populations and less resources to cope are most at risk.

Glacial lake outburst floods can happen without warning when a natural dam fails, which requires urgent attention to minimize future loss of life, said University of Canterbury School of Earth and Environment Senior Lecturer Thomas Robinson.

Since 1990 the number and size of glacial lakes have grown rapidly and currently, 15 million people globally are exposed to impacts from potential glacial lake outburst floods, he said.

«People in High Mountains Asia are most exposed and on average live closest to glacial lakes, with about 1 million people living within 10 km of a glacial lake,» he added.

Robinson said it is important to work closely with the exposed communities identified in the study to prevent major disasters.


Photo credit: J. Rachel Carr

Related news
Death toll from powerful twin earthquakes in southern Türkiye rises to 42,310
Chinese scientists propose way to achieve carbon-neutral crop production
São Paulo: 970 people displaced and 747 homeless after heavy rain
Теги:
Read also
Quakes leave 1.5 mln people homeless in Türkiye: UN
Death toll from powerful twin earthquakes in southern Türkiye rises to 42,310
2 dead, 3 injured after train hits vehicle in Los Angeles
6 die as southern Türkiye hit by fresh earthquake
About 7.5 mln tourists visit Kyrgyzstan last year
S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases continue weekly decline as virus slows down
Three Italian regions in Europe’s top 10 for climate risks
Moderate quake shakes southern Iran
News Partner
Popular
1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022

News