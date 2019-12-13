New rehabilitation center opens doors in Karaganda

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A new branch of the neurorehabilitation center «Luch» was opened in the city of Karaganda, Kazinform correspondent reported Friday.

Doctors of the center provide qualified care to patients who have suffered blood-strokes and neurosurgical interventions. The center has a gym for physical therapy, physiotherapy and mechanotherapy.

The total area of ​​the center is 1500 square meters. It employs 80 certified professionals. In addition, the center has a clinical base of the Karaganda Medical University. Students of the university practice and study here.

It should be noted that this is the sixth center in the region and the third in Kazakhstan. Similar centers operate in Balkhash, Zhezkazgan and Temirtau. In February 2020, a modern children's rehabilitation center will be opened in the regional center.