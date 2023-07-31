Новости Казахстана и мира - свежие новости дня на inform.kz

New regional multidisciplinary hospital set to be built in Zhezkazgan

Adlet Seilkhanov
31 July 2023, 15:55
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Construction of a regional multidisciplinary hospital is under consideration in Zhezkazgan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«At the moment, Ulytau region’s administration office is considering construction of a new regional multidisciplinary hospital with traumatology, kidney, pulmonology, rehabilitation, gastroenterology departments in Zhezkazgan city,» said Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of labor and Social Protection of Population Tamara Duissenova in her respond to the Majilis deputy request.

She added that traumatology and children’s rehabilitation departments are set to be opened at the Satbayev city hospital.


