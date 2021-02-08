Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    New rector to head Kozybayev University in N Kazakhstan

    8 February 2021, 15:50

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Yerulan Shulanov is appointed as the CEO-rector at Kozybayev University in North Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    36-year-old Shulanov graduated from the Eurasian National University. He started his career in 2003 at the Youth Congress of Kazakhstan, worked as a senior consultant at KEGOC JSC, lawyer at Adal Solutions LLP, senior manager at Samruk Kazyna National Welfare Fund JSC. He participated in the development of Samruk Kazyna staff policy, establishment of Samruk Kazyna Corporate University.

    He acted as the executive director at Nazarbayev University for three years, worked as the president of the information and analytical centre at the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry.

    Kazakh Vice Minister of Education and Science Miras Daulenov introduced the new rector at the sitting of the academic council.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Education North Kazakhstan region Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Ombudsman for socially vulnerable groups under Kazakh President appointed
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    3 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    4 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    5 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023