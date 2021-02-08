Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

New rector to head Kozybayev University in N Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
8 February 2021, 15:50
New rector to head Kozybayev University in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Yerulan Shulanov is appointed as the CEO-rector at Kozybayev University in North Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

36-year-old Shulanov graduated from the Eurasian National University. He started his career in 2003 at the Youth Congress of Kazakhstan, worked as a senior consultant at KEGOC JSC, lawyer at Adal Solutions LLP, senior manager at Samruk Kazyna National Welfare Fund JSC. He participated in the development of Samruk Kazyna staff policy, establishment of Samruk Kazyna Corporate University.

He acted as the executive director at Nazarbayev University for three years, worked as the president of the information and analytical centre at the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry.

Kazakh Vice Minister of Education and Science Miras Daulenov introduced the new rector at the sitting of the academic council.


Education    North Kazakhstan region   Appointments, dismissals  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed