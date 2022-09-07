Go to the main site
    New rector of West Kazakhstan Medical University named

    7 September 2022, 16:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Asset Kaliyev was named the new Chairman of the Board – rector of the Ospanov West Kazakhstan Medical University, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

    Asset Kaliyev received his bachelor’s degree and completed the post-graduate course at the Aktobe State Medical Academy.

    Throughout many years, he worked as a surgeon, department head at the emergency hospital in Aktobe city, assistant of the surgery department at the Ospanov West Kazakhstan Medical University.

    Until his new appointment, he worked as the head of the health department of Zhambyl region.


