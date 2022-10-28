New rector of Utemissov West Kazakhstan University named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – By order of the Kazakh Minister of Science and Higher Education Nurlan Sergaliyev has been named as the new rector of the Utemissov West Kazakhstan University, Kazinform cites the press service of the University.

Born in 1969, he graduated from the Temiryazev Moscow Agricultiral Academy, postgraduate courses at the All-Russian Scientific Research Institute of Fertilizers and Soil Science.

In 2018, he served as the acting rector of the Utemissov West Kazakhstan University.