Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

New rector of Utemissov West Kazakhstan University named

28 October 2022, 18:39
New rector of Utemissov West Kazakhstan University named
28 October 2022, 18:39

New rector of Utemissov West Kazakhstan University named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – By order of the Kazakh Minister of Science and Higher Education Nurlan Sergaliyev has been named as the new rector of the Utemissov West Kazakhstan University, Kazinform cites the press service of the University.

Born in 1969, he graduated from the Temiryazev Moscow Agricultiral Academy, postgraduate courses at the All-Russian Scientific Research Institute of Fertilizers and Soil Science.

In 2018, he served as the acting rector of the Utemissov West Kazakhstan University.


Read also
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
Baby surge predicted in Kazakhstan
Abai region to build 11 schools by 2025
Head of State holds meeting with students and young scholars in Almaty
N Kazakhstan to build 4 new schools
Bekbolat Moldabekov named new vice minister of justice of Kazakhstan
Candidate for president Meiram Kazhyken meets members of education trade unions in Kaskelen
Kazakhstan to host II Turkic Universiade in 2023
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
5 November 18. Today's Birthdays

News