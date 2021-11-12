New rector of Astana Medical University named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kamalzhan Nadyrov has been named a rector of Astana Medical University, Kazinform correspondent has learnt from the website of the University.

At the general meeting of the leadership and employees of the Astana Medical University attended by Health Minister Alexei Tsoi Kamalzhan Nadyrov was elected as Chairman of the Board and rector of the University

Nadyrov was born in 1983 in the city of Almaty. He is the graduate of the Asfendiyarov Kazakh State Medical University, Turan University, Higher Public Health School.

Throughout different years he trained at Duke University, The Fuqua School of Business (USA), Parkway College (Singapore), Florence Nightingale group of clinics (Turkey), Oxford Social Health Insurance system (Germany). He earned his MBA/Master of Public Health and Executive MBA.

Between 2017 and 2018 he worked as Head of the Health Office of Astana city.

From 2018 to 2019 he served as Head of the Public Health Office of Astana city.

In the space of one year, he acted as Vice Minister of Health of Kazakhstan.

From June to October 2020, he was head of the Health Office of Almaty city.

From 2020 he worked as Head of the Salidat Kairbekova National Scientific Health Development Center.

During the meeting, Bakhytzhan Seksenbayev was named Chairman of the Board of Directors and Damir Suyentayev – new independent director of the Astana Medical University.



