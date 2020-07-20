Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New quarantine changes come into effect in Nur-Sultan

Adlet Seilkhanov
20 July 2020, 09:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Several facilities' running time has been changed in Nur-Sultan city as the city extended the quarantine regime up until August 2, Kazinform cites the office of quality control and safety of goods and services of Nur-Sultan.

According to the latest changes, agricultural fairs and weekend outdoor fairs are allowed to run only on weekends from 9.00 am to 5.00pm, food markets - from 9.00am to 9.00pm, small food shops - on week days and weekends from 9.00am to 10.00 pm, business centers, including insurance firms, notary, real estate agencies, ad agencies, exchange offices, and pawnshops - only on week days from 9.00am to 5.00pm.

Street food markets are open on week days and weekends from 10.00am to 9.00pm; catering facilities with up to 30 seats are allowed to provide services only in the open air on week days and weekends from 10.00am to 10.00pm.

It is said that the country's national postal company Kazpost is open from 8.00am to 2.00pm for services not available online.

Pharmacies, mini-markets, supermarkets, hypermarkets at the city's shopping and entertainment centers will work on week days and weekends from 10.00am to 09.00pm.

The previous restrictions such as suspending the public transport services, including interregional bus services, wearing face masks, banning events of mass gathering, including sports events, family gatherings, forums, conferences, seminars, meetings, and so on, are still in place.

Notably, people are allowed to move around the city after 11.00pm.


