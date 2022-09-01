Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 478.9 eur/kzt 459.98

    rub/kzt 8.24 cny/kzt 66.82
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    New public procurement system to be created in Kazakhstan – President

    1 September 2022 13:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assigned to develop a new system of public procurement, Kazinform reports.

    In his words, henceforth, priority will be given to competitive small and medium enterprises. «Basic criteria will be wage fund and tax deductions increase. This will be the main requirement,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said delivering his annual State-of-the-Nation Address at the joint sitting of the Parliament chambers.

    According to him, an automated system of identification of the recipients of governmental support measures will be launched.

    «We need to build a brand new system of public procurement. The quality of purchased goods and services should be in priority, but not their minimum prices. The procurement process of state and quasi-state entities should be shifted to a single platform. A new law on public procurement should be adopted to implement these approaches,» the President said.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 2022 State-of-the-Nation Address
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kyrgyz audience greet Astana Opera’s soloist with thunderous applause
    Digital Bridge 2022: President familiarized with projects at Startup Alley
    Over 64,000 Russian citizens leave Kazakhstan – MIA
    Government assigned to launch Digital Family Map by yearend
    Popular
    1 Saudi Arabia launches unified electronic platform 'Nusuk' to facilitate pilgrims
    2 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
    3 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
    4 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum
    5 Digital Bridge 2022: President familiarized with projects at Startup Alley