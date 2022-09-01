Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New public procurement system to be created in Kazakhstan – President
1 September 2022 13:40

New public procurement system to be created in Kazakhstan – President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assigned to develop a new system of public procurement, Kazinform reports.

In his words, henceforth, priority will be given to competitive small and medium enterprises. «Basic criteria will be wage fund and tax deductions increase. This will be the main requirement,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said delivering his annual State-of-the-Nation Address at the joint sitting of the Parliament chambers.

According to him, an automated system of identification of the recipients of governmental support measures will be launched.

«We need to build a brand new system of public procurement. The quality of purchased goods and services should be in priority, but not their minimum prices. The procurement process of state and quasi-state entities should be shifted to a single platform. A new law on public procurement should be adopted to implement these approaches,» the President said.


