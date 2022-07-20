Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New President of Sri Lanka elected
20 July 2022 17:42

New President of Sri Lanka elected

COLOMBO. KAZINFORM - Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe was elected as the new president of Sri Lanka in an election held in parliament on Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

Soon after winning the election, Wickremesinghe addressed the parliament, calling on all legislators including the opposition parliamentarians to unite and work together with him to lead Sri Lanka out of the current economic crisis.

«We are at a critical juncture. There is an economic crisis and the youth want a system change. People want all parliamentarians to come together,» said Wickremesinghe.

«I also want to swear in as president at the parliamentary complex,» he added.

Wickremesinghe got 134 votes from parliamentarians in a secret ballot that took place in parliament.

Out of 225 parliamentarians, 223 voted in the ballot and there were four invalid votes.

Another two candidates parliamentarian of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna Dullas Alahapperuma, and National People's Power leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake got 82 votes and three votes, respectively.

«Regardless of who won, we must ensure that the necessary economic and political changes that people want are met. Overcoming the crisis should be the first and foremost task of parliamentarians,» said Alahapperuma.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigned from the post of president last week following massive protests amid a severe economic crisis in the South Asian country.

Following his resignation, Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced that Wickremesinghe, who was the prime minister then, was appointed acting president.



Photo: english.news.cn



Read also
Kazakhstan, Morocco debate coop in transport sector
N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 5th day
COVID-19 kills 75 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Russia records 14,638 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 6 — crisis center
Italy set for another intense heat wave
Brazil–South America trade sees quick recovery, study finds
Iranian scientist develops world’s strongest antifungal
Barriers around Kaaba removed after two years as new Umrah season begins
Popular
1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
5 Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association

News

Archive