    New president of ‘Qazaq Tili’ International Community named

    21 July 2023, 12:13

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Rauan Kenzhekhanuly has been elected as the new president of ‘Qazaq Tili’ International Community by a majority of votes at the recent congress of the community, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Former president Berik Abdigaliuly stepped down from the post due to becoming the akim (governor) of Ulytau region.

    On top of that, the likes of Minister of Digital Development and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin, chairman of the board of republican newspaper ‘Egemen Qazaqstan’ Dikhan Kamzabekuly, chairman of the Kazakhstan Writers Union Mereke Kulkenov and entrepreneur Dulat Tastekeyev joined the council of ‘Qazaq Tili’ International Community.

    In recent years, the community helped publish a book about tragic events of December 1986 titled ‘Jeltoqsan’, a book about the national revolts in Kazakhstan in 1920-1930s and launch the Kazakh version of popular audio stream service, Spotify.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

