    New president of Nur-Sultan Football Federation named

    4 June 2020, 17:29

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A new president of the Nur-Sultan Football Federation was elected at its extraordinary conference, the federation’s Instagram account reads.

    The conference took place on June 3. Following the conference David Loria, a legendary football player, was named as the president of the federation of Nur-Sultan. David Loria is the three-time champion of Kazakhstan, holder of the Cup. He played 45 matches for the national team of Kazakhstan.

    Former president of the federation Malik Khassenov recommended the candidacy of David Loria.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

