Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

New president of Nur-Sultan Football Federation named

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
4 June 2020, 17:29
New president of Nur-Sultan Football Federation named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A new president of the Nur-Sultan Football Federation was elected at its extraordinary conference, the federation’s Instagram account reads.

The conference took place on June 3. Following the conference David Loria, a legendary football player, was named as the president of the federation of Nur-Sultan. David Loria is the three-time champion of Kazakhstan, holder of the Cup. He played 45 matches for the national team of Kazakhstan.

Former president of the federation Malik Khassenov recommended the candidacy of David Loria.


Sport   Appointments, dismissals   Kazakhstan   Football  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023