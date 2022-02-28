Go to the main site
    New president of Kazakhstan's Football Federation elected

    28 February 2022, 14:32

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today, Adilet Barmenkulov has been elected to the post of President of the Kazakhstan Football Federation by a majority vote, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «I believe that football should become a national project. We need to elaborate and create a strategic document with clear tasks. State support is of great importance,» said the newly elected President of the Kazakhstan Football Federation Adilet Barmenkulov.

    He noted that all energy and resources will be directed towards organizational and managerial solutions.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Football
