    New president of Kazakh National Women’s Pedagogical University named

    2 June 2021, 18:38

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Gulmira Kanai has been named Charwoman of the Board – President of the Kazakh National Women’s Pedagogical University, Kazinform cites the press service of the higher education facility.

    Gulmira Kanai was born on January 12, 1986, in the city of Taraz, Zhambyl region.

    In 2007, she graduated from the Abylai khan Kazakh University of International Relations and World Languages majoring in linguistics. Later in 2009, she received her master’s degree at the same university in translation. In 2011, Kanai got a master’s degree in education administration from the University of Warwick and her PhD degree from the Education Faculty of the University of Cambridge in 2019 through the Bolashak scholarship.


    Her career began at the Abylai khan Kazakh University of International Relations and World Languages as a teacher in 2007.

    From 2011 to 2014, she worked as a consultant, manager at the international cooperation department of Nazarbayev University.

    Between 2014 and 2020, she was a senior manager of the student enrollment department of Nazarbayev University.

    She is doing her doctoral research themed «Teacher leadership development in Kazakhstan».

    She leads the project Kazakhstani teachers’ leadership.

    She is a member of the Kazakhstan Education Research Association, American Education Research Association.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

