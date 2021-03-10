New platform TV+ presented in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – JSC Kazakhtelecom held an unveiling ceremony of its television platform TV+ in the Kazakh capital on Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Attending the unveiling ceremony of the platform were CEO of JSC Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund Akhmetzhan Yessimov, Minister of Information and Social Development Aida Balayeva and Chairman of JSC Kazakhtelecom Kuanyshbek Yesekeyev.

Within the framework of the TV+ the television content will be delivered over Internet Protocol networks. The platform users will have a lot of exciting options, such as catch-up TV, start-over TV and video on demand.

In his speech at the ceremony, Mr Yesekeyev said the project was six months in the making. In his words, the company made sure to provide necessary infrastructure of the platform and interesting content.

Akhmetzhan Yessimov, in turn, said the platform sparks great interest in him as a user. According to him, it boasts a great content exclusively developed by Kazakhstani specialists and he is confident the number of users of the platform will grow from day to day.

In her earlier remarks regarding the platform Minister Balayeva noted that the ministry hopes that the new television platform ‘TV+’ will not only boost the development of the domestic media market, but will also encourage young talented authors to create more qualitative content.



