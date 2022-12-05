Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

New phase of Butanvac vaccine clinical trial allowed to start in Brazil

5 December 2022, 13:42
New phase of Butanvac vaccine clinical trial allowed to start in Brazil

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil’s drug regulator Anvisa has authorized the second phase of clinical trials for Butanvac, a vaccine against COVID-19 produced by São Paulo’s Butantan Institute. In this stage, the consistency of booster doses, the immunization safety, and immunization capacity will be assessed, Agencia Brasil reports.

According to an Anvisa announcement released last week, the authorization was based on results obtained in the previous phase of studies, which demonstrated an acceptable safety profile for the vaccine. Data from non-clinical in vitro and animal studies were analyzed.

Clinical trials are used by laboratories to test a new drug or vaccine experimentally in humans. During this phase, tests must demonstrate safety and health effectiveness. If it is proven that the benefits outweigh the risks, the inoculation may be registered and made available on the market.


Photo: agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br

Теги:
Related news
Thirty percent of Brazilians lived in poverty in 2021
Two killed, firefighter missing in flood in southern Brazil
Kazakhstani Lomakin off to a good start at tennis tournament in Brazil
Read also
Olympics: IOC postpones 2030 Winter Games host selection
394M people across Europe, Central Asia need rehabilitation care: WHO
Italian health service set to lose 100,000 doctors in 5 years
S. Korea to decide on indoor mask mandate by end of this month
Suicide bombing hits Indonesia's police station, wounding 3 policemen, killing bomber
COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
UAE President, Malaysia’s King witness signing of Middle East’s first unconventional oil concession between ADNOC and PETRONAS
Russia records 5,561 daily COVID cases, 59 deaths — crisis center
News Partner
Popular
1 EDB increases investment in projects in Kazakhstan
2 Iran uses new methods, discovers new oil reserves
3 Japan’s Rapidus, Belgium firm to join hands on advanced chip R&D
4 Kazakhstan-Russia trade turnover up 5%
5 UNDP launches National Knowledge Week-2022 in Kazakhstan

News