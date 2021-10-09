Go to the main site
    New Palace of Arts opens in W Kazakhstan

    9 October 2021, 12:12

    URALSK. KAZINFORM As part of his working trip to West Kazakhstan Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov took part in the solemn opening ceremony of a new Palace of Arts Atameken in Uralsk, primeminister.kz reports.

    The country’s leading artists, namely Aiman Musakhodzhayeva, Birzhan Khassangaliyev, Dina Khamzina and others performed there.

    An exhibition of painters from the Netherlands and Italy as well as an exposition of the local history museum of West Kazakhstan were organized there. There will be also showcased the works of Kazakh and foreign painters.

    The new Palace of Arts will hold not only concerts and exhibitions but also international forums and other cultural events.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    West Kazakhstan region Culture Government of Kazakhstan
