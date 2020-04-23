Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Karaganda region

    New outpatient clinic to be launched in Temirtau

    23 April 2020, 12:00

    TEMIRTAU. KAZINFORM – Governor of Karaganda region Zhenis Kassymbek has surveyed a new outpatient clinic slated to be launched in the town of Temirtau in May, Kazinform reports.

    Construction of the new medical facility was funded by ArcelorMittal Temirtau company at the instruction of First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    Equipped with all necessary medical equipment, the outpatient clinic will be put into service in May. It is situated in the highly populated district and will be able to serve up to 20,000 patients.

    Construction of a new sports complex nor far from the outpatient clinic is also underway. Construction works are also funded by ArcelorMittal Temirtau.

    After the visit to two facilities, Governor Kassymbek gave instructions regarding the landscaping of the territory surrounding the facilities.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Karaganda region Construction
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region
    President Tokayev meets with CEO of Eni Claudio Descalzi
    Germany's industrial output rebounds in April
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn