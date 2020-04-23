Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Karaganda region

New outpatient clinic to be launched in Temirtau

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
23 April 2020, 12:00
New outpatient clinic to be launched in Temirtau

TEMIRTAU. KAZINFORM – Governor of Karaganda region Zhenis Kassymbek has surveyed a new outpatient clinic slated to be launched in the town of Temirtau in May, Kazinform reports.

Construction of the new medical facility was funded by ArcelorMittal Temirtau company at the instruction of First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Equipped with all necessary medical equipment, the outpatient clinic will be put into service in May. It is situated in the highly populated district and will be able to serve up to 20,000 patients.

Construction of a new sports complex nor far from the outpatient clinic is also underway. Construction works are also funded by ArcelorMittal Temirtau.

After the visit to two facilities, Governor Kassymbek gave instructions regarding the landscaping of the territory surrounding the facilities.

photo

photo

photo


Karaganda region    Construction   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy