New outpatient clinic to be launched in Temirtau

TEMIRTAU. KAZINFORM – Governor of Karaganda region Zhenis Kassymbek has surveyed a new outpatient clinic slated to be launched in the town of Temirtau in May, Kazinform reports.

Construction of the new medical facility was funded by ArcelorMittal Temirtau company at the instruction of First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Equipped with all necessary medical equipment, the outpatient clinic will be put into service in May. It is situated in the highly populated district and will be able to serve up to 20,000 patients.

Construction of a new sports complex nor far from the outpatient clinic is also underway. Construction works are also funded by ArcelorMittal Temirtau.

After the visit to two facilities, Governor Kassymbek gave instructions regarding the landscaping of the territory surrounding the facilities.