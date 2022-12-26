New Opportunities of Kazakhfilm Film Studio

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The largest Kazakh film studio, Kazakhfilm, decided to make an extensive upgrade of its technical facilities in 2019. It started its journey as early as 1934, producing documentaries and then feature films and cartoons. Over the years of its existence, the film studio’s archives have collected numerous films that require restoration, and the existing production equipment is outdated, which prevented the implementation of creative ideas and reduced the organization’s income.

Since the film studio is entirely in the public administration of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the most reliable and proven companies were involved in the development and implementation of the upgrading project.

Even before planning procurement, it was decided to implement the upgrade as a comprehensive plan, which would allow for achieving synergy from the interaction of individual parts of the film production. The company called Megapix (Rus. Мегапикс) was one of the applicants for a project supervisor. The Megapix employees took a budget estimate and prepared a detailed upgrading plan, which was presented to the studio management and then approved. Vadim Yashuvov, General Director of the company, worked with the representatives of the film studio KazakhFilm personally, providing them with all kinds of assistance in project management, preparation of necessary plans and tender documentation, and also in author management of the implementation of the upgrade stages.

Film restoration became a priority. Following the initial focus on the synergy of the investments made, the Megapix employees considered all production areas that needed to be upgraded as «cogs» of a single system, inextricably linked to each other. Vadim Yashuvov has more-than-25-year experience in the introduction of the latest technologies in video and film post-production, and this helped him understand the strong relationship between all technological processes and best solve the tasks.

As a result, the film studio’s technical facilities were replenished with program equipment for the restoration of film archives. The supply of Nucoda & Phoenix software and HS-ART Diamant and Colorizer applications enabled professional restoration, video editing and color correction of archived films. Media storage based on Studio Network Solutions EVO SSD products was also supplied and connected to the local network.

With the correct design and successful implementation of modern technologies, the film studio got a chance to enter the international market of film services. After all, Megapix managed to pave the way for the correct development of the film studio’s technical facilities when shooting new major projects for the film industry and TV. It is also planned to further power the production capacity of the largest film studio in the Republic of Kazakhstan. All members of the first stage of the upgrading project in 2021 provided a solid basis to continue the upgrade, which is planned for the coming years.



