    New Nur-Sultan-Abu Dhabi flight to be launched

    15 February 2022, 13:46

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As part of the joint statement between the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development and Wizz Air Abu Dhabi a new regular flight between the capitals of Kazakhstan and the UAE has been launched, Kazinform cites the Civil Aviation Committee.

    Nur-Sultan-Abu Dhabi flights are to be operated twice a week on Mondays and Fridays on A-321 aircraft.

    The flights are to run with strict observation of the sanitary and epidemiological rules and according to the schedule available on the airline’s website. The price of a one-way ticket starts from 20 euros.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Transport Kazakhstan and the UAE
