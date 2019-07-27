New national cancer research center to be built in Nur-Sultan in 2021

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM -Prime Minister Askar Mamin has visited today the site of the National Cancer ResearchCenter in Nur-Sultan, which is being built on the instructions of the FirstPresident of Kazakhstan – Yelbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform cites thePremier’s press office.

The head of Governmentwas informed on the implementation of the Roadmap for the Construction of the newCancer Research Center, familiarized himself with the layout design of thefacility. The center will have six floors, including the basement. The constructioncompletion is scheduled for March 2021.

Thenew center will use advanced technologies for diagnosing and treating cancers.This includes laser, radiation and cell-immune therapies using the experienceof already established cardiological and neurosurgical clusters.

To date, theinstallation of temporary buildings and structures, demolition of existingadministrative and residential buildings, digging pits, dewatering and piledriving works have been completed, and the laying of the foundation hasstarted.

In2018, the Government adopted the 2018-2022 Comprehensive Plan for CombatingOncological Diseases, which envisages improving the quality of medical servicesand renewing the equipment in oncologic dispensaries.

Duringthe visit, the issue of the transfer of land from Nazarbayev University torepublican ownership for the construction of the center was also considered.