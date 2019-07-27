Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New national cancer research center to be built in Nur-Sultan in 2021

27 July 2019, 14:53
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister Askar Mamin has visited today the site of the National Cancer Research Center in Nur-Sultan, which is being built on the instructions of the First President of Kazakhstan – Yelbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform cites the Premier’s press office.

The head of Government was informed on the implementation of the Roadmap for the Construction of the new Cancer Research Center, familiarized himself with the layout design of the facility. The center will have six floors, including the basement. The construction completion is scheduled for March 2021.

The new center will use advanced technologies for diagnosing and treating cancers. This includes laser, radiation and cell-immune therapies using the experience of already established cardiological and neurosurgical clusters.

To date, the installation of temporary buildings and structures, demolition of existing administrative and residential buildings, digging pits, dewatering and pile driving works have been completed, and the laying of the foundation has started.

photo

In 2018, the Government adopted the 2018-2022 Comprehensive Plan for Combating Oncological Diseases, which envisages improving the quality of medical services and renewing the equipment in oncologic dispensaries.

During the visit, the issue of the transfer of land from Nazarbayev University to republican ownership for the construction of the center was also considered.

