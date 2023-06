KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – A mural depicting Kazakh great poet Abai has appeared in a central street of Nura village, Nurinsk district, Karaganda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The mural has been created by the contractor Art Studiya from Pavlodar using weather resistant ink. It is estimated at KZT930 thousand.

The mural also pictures vast steppes and extracts of Abai’s verses.