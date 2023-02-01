Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 458.69 eur/kzt 501.3

    rub/kzt 6.52 cny/kzt 68.04
Weather:
Astana-8-10℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    New Murakami novel out in April, 1st in 6 yrs

    1 February 2023, 16:10

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Haruki Murakami will release a new novel, his first in around six years, on April 13, its publisher said Wednesday, without divulging its title and plot, Kyodo reports.

    The novel by the 74-year-old Japanese author, long seen as a contender for the Nobel Prize in Literature, will cost 2,970 yen ($22) per copy, Shinchosha Publishing Co. said, adding that an e-book version will be released the same day.

    The prolific writer is known internationally for works including his 1979 debut, «Hear the Wind Sing,» «Norwegian Wood,» «1Q84,» and «Kafka on the Shore,» for which he won in 2006 the World Fantasy Award. His last novel, «Killing Commendatore,» was published in 2017.


    Photo: english.kyodonews.net

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan gov’t considering mask-free school graduation ceremonies
    Crimes in Japan rise in 2022 for 1st time in 20 years
    Japan’s job availability in 2022 improves for 1st time in 4 years
    Takahama nuclear reactor in Japan’s Fukui halted after alert goes off
    Popular
    1 February 5. Today's Birthdays
    2 Cooperation in field of education with Kazakhstan discussed in Bulgaria
    3 Kazakhstan’s Dauranova captures gold at ISU Junior World Cup Speed Skating
    4 Kazakhstan’s Troitskaya wins gold in FIS Women’s Slalom in Kyrgyzstan
    5 Arina Altukhova of Kazakhstan hauls gold at ISSF World Cup in Jakarta