Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

New Murakami novel out in April, 1st in 6 yrs

1 February 2023, 16:10
New Murakami novel out in April, 1st in 6 yrs

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Haruki Murakami will release a new novel, his first in around six years, on April 13, its publisher said Wednesday, without divulging its title and plot, Kyodo reports.

The novel by the 74-year-old Japanese author, long seen as a contender for the Nobel Prize in Literature, will cost 2,970 yen ($22) per copy, Shinchosha Publishing Co. said, adding that an e-book version will be released the same day.

The prolific writer is known internationally for works including his 1979 debut, «Hear the Wind Sing,» «Norwegian Wood,» «1Q84,» and «Kafka on the Shore,» for which he won in 2006 the World Fantasy Award. His last novel, «Killing Commendatore,» was published in 2017.


Photo: english.kyodonews.net


Related news
Japan gov’t considering mask-free school graduation ceremonies
Crimes in Japan rise in 2022 for 1st time in 20 years
Japan’s job availability in 2022 improves for 1st time in 4 years
Теги:
Read also
S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases below 15,000 for 3rd day
COVID in Italy: Cases down 13% in 7 days but deaths up 27%
Apple posts largest decline in sales since 2019
COVID in Italy: Rt number and incidence fall further
3 dead, over 800 injured as 5.9 magnitude earthquake strikes northwestern Iran
N. Korea adopts law on protection of ‘state secret’
17 killed in truck-passenger bus collision in northwest Pakistan
Japan gov’t considering mask-free school graduation ceremonies
News Partner
Popular
1 February 5. Today's Birthdays
2 Cooperation in field of education with Kazakhstan discussed in Bulgaria
3 Kazakhstan’s Dauranova captures gold at ISU Junior World Cup Speed Skating
4 Kazakhstan’s Troitskaya wins gold in FIS Women’s Slalom in Kyrgyzstan
5 Arina Altukhova of Kazakhstan hauls gold at ISSF World Cup in Jakarta

News